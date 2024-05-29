Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $328.08 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

