Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 6,808 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Robert Half by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,400,000 after buying an additional 911,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $73,311,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322,183 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $26,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Robert Half by 10.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

