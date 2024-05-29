Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,144 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at $50,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,964,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 312,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 26.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,159,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 245,827 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

