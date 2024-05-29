Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 162.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $237.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.25 and a 200-day moving average of $235.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

