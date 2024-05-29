Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $7,442,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $253.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day moving average is $278.27. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

