Intech Investment Management LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $111.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

