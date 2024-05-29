Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $222.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.30. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

