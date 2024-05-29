Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 357 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

