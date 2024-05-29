Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Timothy J. Scannell Sells 3,300 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Insulet stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.25. 618,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $298.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

