Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Timothy J. Scannell Sells 3,300 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Insulet Trading Down 3.1 %
Insulet stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.25. 618,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $298.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
