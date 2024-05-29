Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

INSM opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Insmed has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Insmed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Insmed by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

