Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells 2,371 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $102,379.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,494.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tenable Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. 648,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,931. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

