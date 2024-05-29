Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells 33,019 Shares of Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,946,139.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 380,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,436,395.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00.

Reddit Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Reddit stock traded up 3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 58.49. 3,536,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,241. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of 37.35 and a 52 week high of 74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 49.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. Reddit’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 56.20.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $14,796,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

