Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.20, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,148.25. 54,715,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,999,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $901.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $373.56 and a 1 year high of $1,154.92.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

