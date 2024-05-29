Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells 648 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Moderna Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
