Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells 648 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Moderna Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

