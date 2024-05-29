Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 2,586 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $21,748.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 17,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

