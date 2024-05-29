Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 2,586 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $21,748.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 17,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.02.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
