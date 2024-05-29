Innealta Capital LLC Sells 48,714 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,714 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. 1,348,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

