Innealta Capital LLC Sells 15,101 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,101 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,515,095 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

