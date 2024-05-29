Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock traded up €0.78 ($0.85) on Tuesday, reaching €127.73 ($138.83). The stock had a trading volume of 13,167 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.16. The stock has a market cap of $306.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a fifty-two week low of €54.51 ($59.25) and a fifty-two week high of €71.11 ($77.29).

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

