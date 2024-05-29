Innealta Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $4,503,659.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 658,517 shares of company stock valued at $39,497,196. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.1 %

TMHC traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 538,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

