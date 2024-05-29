Innealta Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises 1.4% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 24,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,156,000. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. 811,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $976.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.