Innealta Capital LLC Buys 325 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 1.0% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. 1,758,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,781. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

