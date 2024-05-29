Innealta Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 210,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 117,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 1,700,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,722. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

