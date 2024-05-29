Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 828,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,489,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,254,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,926,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

