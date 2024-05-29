Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 197,046 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in GoPro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,612,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 421,292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in GoPro by 15.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,369 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in GoPro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 809,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GoPro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 1,543,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $232.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $155.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

