Ingenta plc (LON:ING) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Ingenta stock traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.74 ($1.82). The company had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,777. Ingenta has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.88 and a beta of 0.19.
About Ingenta
