Ingenta plc (LON:ING) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ingenta Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Ingenta stock traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.74 ($1.82). The company had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,777. Ingenta has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.88 and a beta of 0.19.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

