Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the April 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infobird stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) by 1,991.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,496 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Infobird worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Infobird alerts:

Infobird Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFBD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,455. Infobird has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.