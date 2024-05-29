indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.46. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,357,271 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,673 shares of company stock valued at $770,041. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 313,504 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5,199.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,649,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

