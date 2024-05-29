Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 201.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,640,000 after buying an additional 2,259,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 1,801,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after buying an additional 1,001,847 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 27.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,591,000 after buying an additional 589,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.73 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.