Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.73 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
