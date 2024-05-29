Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Down 1%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $234.79 and last traded at $234.97. 135,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,189,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 284.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $22,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

