IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Up 476.8% in May

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 476.8% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

IDW Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDWM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414. IDW Media has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

