IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 453.76% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of IceCure Medical stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICCM. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Further Reading

