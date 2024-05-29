IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.20% of IAC worth $50,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,426,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after acquiring an additional 428,065 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 413,440 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 203,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

