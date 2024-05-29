IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.92.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IAC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IAC Stock Performance
Shares of IAC stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.34.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. Analysts expect that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About IAC
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IAC
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.