IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get IAC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAC Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in IAC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in IAC in the first quarter valued at about $11,460,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in IAC by 20.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 46,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in IAC by 52.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 39.6% in the first quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 282,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. Analysts expect that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC

(Get Free Report

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.