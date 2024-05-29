Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.12

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.12 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.49). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 424.50 ($5.42), with a volume of 591,298 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTG. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 365 ($4.66) to GBX 510 ($6.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.11) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436 ($5.57).

Get Hunting alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hunting

Hunting Stock Performance

Hunting Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 366.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of £686.15 million, a PE ratio of 763.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,454.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £87,748.80 ($112,067.43). Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.