Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.80

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 573253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.