Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Insiders sold a total of 51,039 shares of company stock worth $436,132 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

