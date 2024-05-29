HSBC Initiates Coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EDU. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

