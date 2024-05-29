Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $54,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,516,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 385.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $485.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 42.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

