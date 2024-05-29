Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,748 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.41% of Snap-on worth $61,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,593 shares of company stock worth $12,134,741. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.6 %

SNA stock opened at $269.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

