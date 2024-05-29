Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,040 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $59,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 196.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,656 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,056 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

