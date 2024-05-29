Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,720 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of PPL worth $65,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PPL by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PPL opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.