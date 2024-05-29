Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $69.49 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $69,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 6,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,909,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.