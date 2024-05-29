Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $64.07 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $64,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,972,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

