HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. HP also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.78-0.92 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,185,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,862. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

