Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hoshizaki Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS HSHZY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

