Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

In other news, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $462,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $164,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

