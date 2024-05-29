holoride (RIDE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,989.21

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $51,989.21 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.09 or 0.05574041 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00054020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003269 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,431,418 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,431,418 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0036928 USD and is up 6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $56,342.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.