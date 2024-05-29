Holistic Financial Partners Acquires Shares of 864 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.70. 1,225,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.32 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.