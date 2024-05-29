Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 10,674 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,323,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 46,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.