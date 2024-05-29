Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.